What went wrong at the end of the Amstel Gold Race? “The last judge was very enthusiastic” | amstel gold race

“The fault lies with a certain Armand van Mulken,” Maarten VanGramberen tells Studio Brussel. “He was the arrival judge yesterday. All the man had to do was keep an eye on the finish line.”



It was a sprint like the one we saw last year. The nail-biter between Benot Cosnefroy and Michal Kwiatkowski was similar to last year’s duel between Van Aert and Pidcock.

The two riders crossed the line almost simultaneously, but Benot Kosnefroy was soon declared the winner.

But when a few moments later the photo of the finish appeared, it turned out that it was not Kosnefroy, but Kwiatkowski who crossed the finish line first.

“Armond was a little too enthusiastic and thought he clearly saw the winner. He gave the jury the wrong name,” VanGrumberen says.