What will Ashley Bloomfield do next?

originally published on spinoff

Director General of Health and Epidemic Lok Nayak has revealed that he will hang up his health-boss shoes in July. However, he’s still a spring chicken, so we’ve cracked a few RATs on his nose and invited him to a career advisor’s office.

Kia ora koutou katoa, today a new case has emerged of a beloved Director General of Health announcing retirement. What we can say is that he has worked in a big innings and has done a mostly brilliant job of dealing with the lousy bastard of a pandemic. Even if he wants to reprimand her for leaving the New Zealanders, instead say thank you, Doctor, and collect some extremely helpful tips for her next career…