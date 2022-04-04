What will decide the Serie A title and Europe’s best Big 5 races

It didn’t take long for Sunday’s Derby d’Italia to descend into chaos.

In just over a minute, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez’s high kick hit Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli, becoming the first of eight bookings. A rivalry matchup between the biggest clubs from Italy’s biggest northern cities quickly turned into a controversial affair, which was eventually settled by a missed first-half penalty, which, after a VAR review, was withdrawn by Inter’s Hakan alhanoğlu. was taken and buried. It was a bizarre winner for Inter in a game that Juventus mostly dominated, reflecting the unpredictable nature of Italy’s top flight.

