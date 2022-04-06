What will Dr. Ashley Bloomfield do now?

Just hours after Ashley Bloomfield announced she was stepping down as director general of health, she already had job offers.

Porirua GP Dr Brian Beatty invited Bloomfield to come and work with him at his practice in Cannons Creek.

“First job offer. We would welcome him to Cannons Creek,” Betty said Wednesday afternoon.

As Bloomfield – the measured face of New Zealand’s pandemic response for two years – announced on Wednesday morning that he would step down from the role at the end of July, questions were raised about what he would do next, including whether Did he have an intention to return to the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked in 2011.

Read more:

* Going with the ministry’s top public health leader Dr. Ashley Bloomfield

*Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s finest…