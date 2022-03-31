What will the sick leave bill mean to me?

Cabinet has approved a bill to legislate for a statutory sick pay scheme for all workers in Ireland. right here Irish Examiner Sees what this will really mean for employees and where problems may arise.

The Sick Leave Bill 2022 would mean that every worker in Ireland would be entitled to sick pay.

Bill Taniste was brought in by Leo Varadkar. It will legislate for a statutory sick pay scheme for all employees and this will be phased out over a period of four years.

Once passed, this would mean that all employees would be entitled to a maximum of 10 sick days each year until 2026.

Why has it been introduced?

Ireland is one of the few advanced countries in Europe that does not have a compulsory sick pay scheme.

It is estimated that currently only half of the workers are sick…