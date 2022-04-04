What will the weather be like this Monday in Mar del Plata « Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

A day is forecast for this Monday in Mar del Plata with mostly clear skies and minimum temperatures of 6 degrees and a maximum of 22 degrees.

The sky will be clear in the morning while the temperature will be around 11 degrees. According to the data provided by the National Weather Service, the wind will be from the west and its intensity will be less.

Meanwhile, the sky will remain partly cloudy in the afternoon and the temperature will rise up to 22° while the wind will turn south-west.