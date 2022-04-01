What would the president’s son be called?

,It’s a name I’ve always loved, and it has a great meaning too: ‘belonging to the people of the Franks’. It comes from the Latin “francus”, which means. Of course, in addition to this, we must also add that we both admire Pope Francis very much,” Yanez said.

Screenshot 2021-11-14 at 12.53.28.png Alberto Fernandez voted together with Fabiola Yanezu at the UCA

As he told People, the name was proposed by him. “There were actually two that we really liked with Alberto. Until we fixed it together,” she continues, and soon comes and goes in more than revealing ping-pong.

In an interview given by the President to Public TV, he said that he was among Fabiola “Augustus and Francis name as possible” and…