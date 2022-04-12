What you need to know about the Kinder Chocolate Salmonella Recall?

SINGAPORE – Popular among children for its Kinder Surprise Eggs – an egg-shaped chocolate that holds a collectible toy in its hollow center – the Kinder chocolate chain is included in a series of global product recalls.

The recall was prompted by reports of customers falling ill with salmonella poisoning after eating these sweet treats.

Singapore is one of the countries affected by the recall.

The Straits Times addresses some of the questions you may have about this issue:

How did the recall begin?

On April 4, Italian confectionery group Ferrero issued a notice recalling its chocolate eggs in Britain, after possible links were found to dozens of cases of salmonella poisoning, according to Reuters.

At that time, the UK’s Health Protection Agency identified at least 63 cases of salmonella…