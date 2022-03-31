What you need to know as a Canadian search group

For the first time in 36 years, Canada’s men’s national team will be drawn into a World Cup draw.

Seeing Canada’s name taken out of its pot and placing it in some of the elite nations of football would generate a lot of emotion.

For many, this will be their first experience of the draw, how it is conducted and its effects.

Fear not, because here is everything you need to know about the 2022 World Cup draw.

When is the draw?

The draw will be held this Friday in Doha, Qatar, the site of the opening match of the 2022 World Cup on 21 November. It will begin at 12 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT.

How does Draw work?

The 32 teams are divided into four pots with eight teams.

Teams are placed in pots based on their FIFA world rankings. till 31st March, Qatar as host…