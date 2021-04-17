ENTERTAINMENT

What’s happened to Twitter? Mourn the social media outage with us – Film TMT

It looks as if the Twitter fowl had gone briefly hoarse. Final evening into this morning, the favored social media platform Twitter skilled an outage, principally affecting customers on the east coast. Nobody is strictly sure what brought on the outage, with Twitter’s API standing nonetheless wanting into the problem although the positioning is usually again up and operating at the moment.

Naturally, many individuals on Twitter (after they might lastly get again on the positioning) responded to this accordingly with memes and jokes in regards to the outage. We hacked our means by and located the very best of those reactions to the Twitter outage.

Get your keyboards prepared and dive into the very best reactions to the Twitter outage.

Confession time

Individuals do know that Twitter’s principally again up now, proper? We are able to see all the pieces you posted in the course of the outage and dude, perhaps you must have saved that to your self. . .

Fading with time

Hate to interrupt it to you, dude, however the web is eternally.

Music throughout onerous instances

Thanks for the bops, dude.

Nah

That principally sums all of it up.

Don’t say it

Hope you’re in a position to get again to scrolling quickly!

Hidden photos

That needs to be doctored. . . proper?

Old fashioned

If you happen to actually need to go old style, go Blackberry fashion. We dare you.

Save your self

They might have had some insider data, there. . .

Formally drunk

It appears extra like Twitter is flippantly tipsy, however that’s simply us. . .

Going world?

We hope not, the place else are we going to get memes?

Have another hilarious reactions to the Twitter outage? Drop them down beneath within the feedback to assist us stave off panic.

