What’s happened to Twitter? Mourn the social media outage with us – Film TMT

It looks as if the Twitter fowl had gone briefly hoarse. Final evening into this morning, the favored social media platform Twitter skilled an outage, principally affecting customers on the east coast. Nobody is strictly sure what brought on the outage, with Twitter’s API standing nonetheless wanting into the problem although the positioning is usually again up and operating at the moment.

Naturally, many individuals on Twitter (after they might lastly get again on the positioning) responded to this accordingly with memes and jokes in regards to the outage. We hacked our means by and located the very best of those reactions to the Twitter outage.

Get your keyboards prepared and dive into the very best reactions to the Twitter outage.

Mfs have been actually utilizing the twitter outage as a confessional smh pic.twitter.com/efbdjrltTW — DJ Leap Card (@DJLeapCard) April 17, 2021

Confession time

Individuals do know that Twitter’s principally again up now, proper? We are able to see all the pieces you posted in the course of the outage and dude, perhaps you must have saved that to your self. . .

Let this current twitter outage remind you that all the pieces you placed on right here may sooner or later be gone, and that is okay https://t.co/c3eVMhbnBP — ThirstyGameDev 🔞 (@thirsty_dev) April 17, 2021

Fading with time

Hate to interrupt it to you, dude, however the web is eternally.

My Twitter customers as they refresh @Twitter in the course of the Twitter outage @TwitterSupport @jack :)https://t.co/CwEG9D0OQO — Paul Chambers📢🏥🤡 (@feedingtubepaul) April 17, 2021

Music throughout onerous instances

Thanks for the bops, dude.

Tweet Tweet nah… https://t.co/nH5myfdWWv — Brett Tabke (@btabke) April 17, 2021

Nah

That principally sums all of it up.

Me at my household in the course of the Twitter outage https://t.co/VDwe75TjsD pic.twitter.com/lirLA6JGln – Hane Maung (@HaneMaung) April 17, 2021

Don’t say it

Hope you’re in a position to get again to scrolling quickly!

The image the twitter outage did not need you to see pic.twitter.com/s3RhWo88Pj — Sarah (Fleetwood Mac not Jefferson Starship) (@SarahTheColor) April 17, 2021

Hidden photos

That needs to be doctored. . . proper?

Okay, so we’re battling by the twitter outage points 😩 No GIFs. No Emojis. We’re going old style. Nokia 3210 fashion. Anybody for a recreation of snake? 🦅 7-0 🐻#NEWvBRI | #BristolBears — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) April 17, 2021

Old fashioned

If you happen to actually need to go old style, go Blackberry fashion. We dare you.

what the Twitter outage was attempting to avoid wasting us from https://t.co/3y6vmA5LDA pic.twitter.com/nZtKszQNWF – Christ (@cdmoldes) April 17, 2021

Save your self

They might have had some insider data, there. . .

#twitterdown

New video up now! On this video I focus on some of the severe Twitter outages in current historical past! Twitter Is Formally Drunk!https://t.co/I8HyrCOehD — Conor (@ceoregan) April 17, 2021

Formally drunk

It appears extra like Twitter is flippantly tipsy, however that’s simply us. . .

oh-oh… I hope this isnt turning into a worldwide twitter outage 😱 — ⏳ Machine ~~♡ We Are U ~~ 윤호🍓❤🍓Chinchin ~^^~ (@Danka_L) April 17, 2021

Going world?

We hope not, the place else are we going to get memes?

—

Have another hilarious reactions to the Twitter outage? Drop them down beneath within the feedback to assist us stave off panic.