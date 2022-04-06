What’s happening in Peru today: Curfew has been lifted, but protests continue

President Pedro Castillo declared a state of emergency in Lima after protests that killed 4 people, but it was without effect. Know all the details.

Peru’s President, Pedro Castillo, from left, announced yesterday that the state of emergency has been lifted in Limao, which came into force at dawn on the same day and was supposed to last till midnight. However, the protest continues. Get all the details and what’s happening today.

What happens in Peru today: Curfew lifted and protests continue

Regional Directorate of Education of Lima…