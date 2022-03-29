What’s in the budget? Here’s what we know about the key measures so far

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is unveiling his fourth budget tonight, and it’s all about the “cost of living.”

Federal elections are due in months, but families are struggling.

Petrol prices are hitting record highs, and groceries are getting more expensive.

The government is planning to use the budget to provide immediate financial relief to the families.

Key policies have already been flagged off before the Treasurer’s budget speech tonight.

Petrol tax cut

Fuel has become so expensive that it is hurting the household budget.

Every day, millions of Australians are driving to petrol stations with signs of hefty prices, receiving daily reminders of the rising cost of living.

This is clearly a matter of concern for the central government.

Therefore, the government plans to temporarily reduce the cost …