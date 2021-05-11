What’s Next For Hospitality Tech? – Forbes

I am a real estate entrepreneur and a proptech founder, investor, and thought leader. I hold a BSc from the LSE and an MBA from Oxford University’s SBS. I started my career on the trading floor at Goldman Sachs; post my MBA, I took the challenge to enter the real estate sector and established Donati Immobiliare Group, an international development company of which I am CEO. A passionate advocate for change and innovation in real estate and construction, I am a contributor to Property Week, the leading UK real estate publication, and a frequent speaker on the topics of proptech and innovation. I believe strongly in the importance of youth advancement and female empowerment in the industry, and am a board member of Young Entrepreneurs in Property and a member of Women in Property. I also sit on the board of ANCE Giovani in Italy and am a G20 YEA delegate.

