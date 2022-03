It’s easy to say now, hours away from a double-overtime 91-87 win over NC State at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport. But a dozen different times and the way it appeared the game could have gone either way.

Survive and move on? UConn took control of the game in overtime, only to let their lead slip away. But in the second overtime, the Huskies found themselves quite isolated.

The question now is whether UConn can pick up on the momentum it has been gathering since mid-February, not just Monday night.

“The way 10 kids are playing on the court, it’s amazing,” said Yukon coach Geno Auriemma. “No one wants to lose, and everyone is making big game after big game, and no one…