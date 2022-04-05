What’s on the horizon after the Kansas Jayhawks win the NCAA title? – ESPN 98.1 FM

A historic comeback win by the Kansas Jayhawks in the NCAA championship game gives the program its fourth title in school history. 15 points down the half, the Jayhawks returned to beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 on Monday night.

The Tar Heels led 40-25 at halftime and head coach Bill Self entered the locker room to calm down his team. During the long halftime break, Self reflected on the 2008 season, where Kansas won the title; His first as head coach. That year, Kansas overcame an even harder task; Kansas were nine points down with two minutes remaining. Fortunately, the Jayhawks beat Memphis 75-68 in overtime.