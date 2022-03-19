What’s so special about Hero Splendor, one and a half to two lakhs are sold every month – Why I Should Buy Hero Splendor Details in India Most Popular Best Selling Motorcycle Bike tutk

Hero Splendor is bought by at least 1.5 to 2 lakhs every month in the country. Sometimes its sales go above 2 lakh units. After all, what is so special about this motorcycle that so many people buy it every month.

So much Splendor sold in the last three months

If we look at the sales figures of Hero Splendor, then 1.93 lakh motorcycles were sold in February 2022, 2.08 lakh in January 2022 and 2.26 lakh in December 2021.

Running cost Rs 1.40 per km

The biggest hand in what makes Hero Splendor special is its mileage. The company claims that this motorcycle gives a mileage of 80.6 km in one liter of petrol. Its average Hero Splendor Average Mileage on city roads is also in the range of 60-65 kmpl. Now when the price of petrol is Rs 95.41 per liter in Delhi, even then the cost of running this motorcycle for the common man is only Rs 1.40 per kilometer.

Light in weight, strong on the road

This motorcycle comes with a 97.2cc 4-stroke single cylinder engine. This gives it a max power of 8.02 PS and a peak torque of 8.05Nm. It gets a 4-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the 18-inch alloy wheels give it better grip on the road. Due to this, the common man gets strong power, speed on the road along with better mileage in his everyday life. At the same time, its weight is 112 kg and the design is stylish. That’s why all kinds of people can ride this bike on the road.

Reasonable in price, maintenance too low

Another thing that makes the Hero Splendor special is its price. Its ex-showroom price in Delhi starts from Rs.68,590. At the same time, it also gets a 5-year warranty which makes the maintenance of this bike cheap. That’s why this bike has so many fans across the country.

