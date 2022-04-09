What’s that on Joy Bart’s arm? An explainer on how the SF Giants are using Pitchcom on Opening Day

San Francisco Giants fans may notice a noticeable change in how the team operates on the field on Opening Day, and, no, we don’t just mean the new player they left for the 15th consecutive season. Starting in the field.

giants are one of them reportedly – about half MLB squad that will be trying out a device known as a pitchcom. This is a new piece of technology that allows catchers to communicate with pitchers electronically via a transmitter that sends an electronic signal to a bone-conduction earpiece. The goal is to reduce the amount of sign-theft in the majors, especially in the wake of the Houston Astros sign-theft scandal.