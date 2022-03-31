What’s the point of Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone” lyrics?

Shawn Mendes finally dropped his new single, “When You’re Gone,” after teasing the track on Instagram earlier this month. When he played a stripped-down version on piano, he sang the first few lines of the chorus, “I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone / I don’t want to move on.” The 23-year-old Toronto native explained how he has been coping since his November 2021 breakup with “Senorita” collaborator, Camila Cabello.

“A lot of the things that resonate in the song to me are like, ‘Oh f–k.’ You don’t realize everything that comes after this,” he said in a video. instagram On March 18, fans are also speculating that the former couple…