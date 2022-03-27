What’s the time? The exact time of British summer after clocks forward

The clocks went ahead overnight while you were sleeping, and now British summer time has arrived and you may be complaining about sleeping an hour less. Daylight saving time happens at the same time every year but, despite this, many people still forget.

So if that’s you, here’s your reminder: In the UK, clocks move forward one hour at 1 a.m. on the last Sunday of March. Then they go back for an hour at 2 p.m. on the last Sunday of October. The period in which the clocks are one hour ahead is called British Summer Time (BST). Daylight is longer in the evening and shorter in the morning, often referred to as daylight saving time. When the clocks go back, the UK is at Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). In 2022, the clocks advance to March 27. They return on 30 October.

