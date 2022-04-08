What’s up with Tony Holohan’s taxpayer-funded job at Trinity?

Dr. Tony Holohan’s visit to Trinity College seems to be on hold, at least for now.

Comments from Taoiseach Michael Martin in Helsinki today have brought the controversy over Holohan’s appointment to a different level, on which a review remains to be completed before anything further can happen.

Confusion over the role began when it was announced in late March that Holohan was to step down from his role as chief medical officer, a position he had held for 14 years.

The CMO position is essentially the most senior medical role in the health department and Holohan became a household name in that capacity during the Covid-19 emergency.

So it should come as no surprise that Hollohan’s role in Trinity is a newly created…