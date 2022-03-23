WhatsApp is finally rolling out a long-awaited feature

Unlike all other chat apps, WhatsApp does not allow you to quickly react to a message through a small emoji. But all that will change very quickly.

Instant chat applications on our mobiles have made us take many reflexes that our SMS of yesteryear could never have given us. We are now free to quote messages, react with emojis, and send tons of videos and GIFs in seconds. It is not for nothing that the RCS protocol is so important today. However, WhatsApp is still a bit behind its competitors, since it does not offer reactions on its messages.

Reactions are coming to WhatsApp

We have seen it on the iOS application, on the PC application… WABetaInfo has again spotted the appearance of reactions to messages on the beta version of WhatsApp on Android. The latter are 6 in number. You can like, put a heart, an emoji of laughter, surprise, sadness or a thank you while pressing on a message.

The feature appeared on version 2.22.8.3 of the application, but the test is not quite complete. Only certain users have access to it today, implying the establishment of an A/B test before an upcoming release. It shouldn’t take long for these reactions to be available to all users of the chat app, since all WhatsApp beta versions have been using them for a few days now.

And it’s not too soon

It’s almost surprising that WhatsApp took so long to integrate them, especially when Facebook, from the same Meta group, was among the first to offer the reactions. Both services are now the most commonly used in Europe, but tend to evolve very little. It must be said that an instant chat application does not have so many prospects for development once its system is well set up and its community found.

Source :

WABetaInfo