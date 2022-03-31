WhatsApp users warned about Cadbury Easter hamper scam

Cadbury chocolate lovers are being warned of a scam circulating online in the form of a contest to win a big Easter hamper.

The message of scam is being spread on social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp.

There have been several reports of people receiving messages from their contacts with a link attached to sign up for “Cadbury Free Easter Chocolate Baskets”.

People have been warned not to follow links, enter any personal details in the fraudulent site, or share messages with others.

One person wrote: “In the last 5 minutes on WhatsApp I have received 3 messages promising free chalk hampers. This is a scam, please don’t fall for it. They want you to steal your identity.” Fill it in. If anything…