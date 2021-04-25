ENTERTAINMENT

When Amitabh Bachchan teased Anushka on Virat Kohli's Kiss, the actress turned red with shame

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli obtained married after courting one another for a very long time. Through the courting, there have been super discussions about this couple. On the similar time, after marriage, generally the PDA of each of them was seen on social media and generally throughout the match. As soon as upon a time, the super headlines given by Virat to Anushka from the cricket area had come into the limelight. Throughout a present, Amitabh Bachchan was seen teasing Anushka in a enjoyable means with this flying kiss.

The truth is, Anushka Sharma had arrived to advertise her movie ‘Sui Dhaaga’ with Varun Dhawan a lot earlier on the present ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Throughout this time he joined the sport with the contestants of the present. After a query on this present, Amitabh Bachchan requested a query to the contestant whether or not she watches cricket on TV? When the contestant stated she couldn’t see, Amitabh advised what Anushka does. After listening to this, the contestants grew to become just a little confused, Anushka advised her that her husband is a cricketer and he or she watches cricket for him.

On the similar time, Amitabh Bachchan requested – ‘Solely to see them?’ … Anushka stated not even to help the entire staff. On this reply of Anushka, Amitabh Bachchan stated to tease him that everybody is aware of what’s seen on TV, after which he gave a flying kiss to the digital camera. The way in which Virat gave Anushka within the area. On one facet, the place Anushka turned crimson from Sharam, however, Varun Dhawan and all of them had been seen laughing.

