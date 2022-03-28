When and at what time do the clocks advance 2022?

The clocks go ahead at 1 a.m. tomorrow.

This means we will lose one hour because 1am becomes 2am.

The period in which the clocks are one hour ahead is called Irish Summer Time (IST) or British Summer Time (BST) and means that there will be more daylight in the evening and less in the morning, sometimes referred to as Daylight Saving. Time is called.

Spring Daffodils along Country Lane, Carndonagh, County Donegal.

This year, the clocks will go back at 2 p.m. on October 30th, the day before Halloween. When the clocks go back, it is known as Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).