When and Where to Watch 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia Women will aim to take a step closer to winning their seventh World Cup title on Wednesday when they will lock horns with West Indies Women in the first semi-final of the 2022 WC. The match between Australia and West Indies is scheduled to take place at Basin Reserve in Wellington and it is slated to begin at 3:30 am (IST).

The Australians are unbeaten in the ongoing World Cup having won all seven group games to finish the group stage as table toppers. They are also favourites to win this tie and will come into this fixture after recording a five wickets victory over Bangladesh on Friday in their previous game.

The West Indies side won three games during the group stage while losing as many. Their most recent fixture against South Africa was called off due to rain, forcing both…