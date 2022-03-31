When and Where to Watch 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After a nightmarish start to their World Cup campaign, a resurgent England side turned the tables by winning their next four games to qualify for the 2022 ICC Cricket WC semi-final. And, they will look to carry the same momentum forward on Thursday when they will battle it out with South Africa Women for a place in the final; in a replay of 2017 WC’s semi-final.

The last time around, England knocked out South Africa in the semis before bettering the Mithali Raj-led India in the summit clash to become the world champions. It will be interesting to see whether they will be able to emulate the same feat again or not.

Meanwhile, fresh off their victory over India in the last ball thriller during their final group fixture, South Africa will look to settle the score by knocking the Heather…