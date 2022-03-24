When and Where to Watch 3rd Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After a high-scoring second Test at Bridgetown ended in a draw, action has now moved to Grenada as West Indies take on England in the third and final game of the three-match Test series on Thursday. The third Test will be played from Thursday, March 24 to Tuesday, March 29 at the National Stadium in St. George, Grenada and the game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST.

The three-match Test series is currently tied at 0-0 as the first two ended in a stalemate. Bowlers from both sides failed to make an impact as he scored a lot of runs in the second Test at Bridgetown.