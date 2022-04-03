When and where to watch 64th annual Grammy Awards in India?

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most prestigious awards in the music Industry Grammy Awards is slated to take place on the first weekend of April 2022. Grammys or Grammy Awards is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognize “Outstanding Achievement in the music industry” of the United States. The trophy depicts a gilded gramophone.

Like each year nominations for the prestigious awards are interesting! Some of the biggest stars have been nominated for eight awards, including Justin Bieber, and Doja Cat. H.E.R. while Jon Batiste has eleven Grammy nominations and is the most nominated artist this year.

When to watch Grammys 2022 in India?

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on April 3 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The awards event…