When and where to watch New Zealand vs Netherlands, 1st ODI in India on TV and online

New Zealand will host the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series starting on Tuesday. The first ODI of the bilateral series will be played on March 29 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The second ODI and third ODI will be played in Hamilton on April 2 and April 4 respectively. A lone T20I was abandoned on 25 March as bad weather did not even allow a toss at Napier’s McLean Park.

The ODI series is very important for both sides in terms of qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, as the hosts are ranked 12th, having played only three matches in the cycle, and the Dutch with just two games in three series. live.

It has been a long wait for New Zealand in the ODI format, with the last time they played in March last year, beating Bangladesh 3-0 at home. coming…