When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After failing to secure their place in this year’s FIFA World Cup through direct qualification, Italy were forced to play a qualifying play-off to book their place in the massive event.

On Friday, defending European champions will take on North Macedonia in the semi-finals of the 2022 WC qualifying playoffs in Palermo. The winner of this fixture will next face either Turkey or Portugal in the Path Sea final, which will be played on Tuesday.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Italy and North Macedonia will start at 01:15 AM (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Italy vs North Macedonia: Team News, Injury Update

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has withdrawn from the Italian team due to injury. Mattia Di Siglio has been selected in the Italy team…