When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will not be available at the touchline when they will take on Celta Vigo in an away game in La Liga at Estadio de Balaídos. Ancelotti has tested positive for COVID-19 and he will look to recover from the infection before Real’s European tie against Chelsea.

The Madrid giants will aim to bounce back from their heavy defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Barcelona by collecting maximum points over the weekend.

Real are presently leading the La Liga standings. They are nine points ahead of second-placed Sevilla while Celta are occupying 11th position.

The La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will kick off at 10:00 pm (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid: Team…