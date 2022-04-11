When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain will aim to continue their title charge on Sunday when they will take on Clermont Foot at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied. Mauricio Pochettino’s men record a massive 5-1 win over Lorient in their last league game to create 12 points lead over second-placed Marseille FC. Meanwhile, the hosts were beaten 2-3 at the hands of Nantes last time out. The Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain will start at 12:30 am (IST).

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Ligue 1 2021-22 Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Clermont Foot will miss the services of Abdul Samed for this fixture as he has been handed a two-match ban. In Samed’s absence, Oriol Busquets could be included in the…