When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Indian football team will return to action on Wednesday as they prepare to take on Bahrain in their first friendly match of 2022 at the Sheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has organized the game to prepare the Blue Tigers for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers to be played in June. India last played an international match in October 2021 when they defeated Nepal to win their 8th SAFF Championship.

Meanwhile, the home team has already played two friendly matches this year against Uganda (3-1 win) and Congo DR (1-0 win).

