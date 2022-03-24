LATEST

When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Posted on
When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Indian football team will return to action on Wednesday as they prepare to take on Bahrain in their first friendly match of 2022 at the Sheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has organized the game to prepare the Blue Tigers for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers to be played in June. India last played an international match in October 2021 when they defeated Nepal to win their 8th SAFF Championship.

Meanwhile, the home team has already played two friendly matches this year against Uganda (3-1 win) and Congo DR (1-0 win).

International friendship between the two countries…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
538
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
475
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
430
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
405
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top