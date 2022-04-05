When and where to watch Pakistan vs Australia match on TV and Online

Pakistan and Australia gear up for the final game of the tour – the only T20I – on Tuesday, 5 April at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This will be the last leg of the historic bilateral series and both sides are looking forward to signing a high. Australia defeated Pakistan by winning the Test series 1-0. After the Test series loss, Babar Azam & Co lost the plot during a tight run-chase in the first ODI. But they staged a formidable fight to win the next two games and seal the ODI series 2-1.

Talking about this match, Australia, suffering from injury, will be able to field only three players from the team that defeated Pakistan in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup held in Dubai last year. While some players were rested, injuries and health concerns of some other players have also…