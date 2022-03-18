ENTERTAINMENT

When Arbaaz said, ‘I love Malaika more than anything else in the world, I am just afraid of this…’

Posted on

Arbaaz Khan had said that, he is very positive about Malaika and loves her more than anything in the world.

Today let’s talk about Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, whose pair was once one of the most talked about couples in the industry. Arbaaz and Malaika first met during a photoshoot, where they are said to have fallen in love at first sight. After dating for a few years, Malaika and Arbaaz got married in the year 1998. From this marriage their son Arhaan Khan was born. At the same time, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage, which shocked everyone.

arbaaz khan and malaika arora divorce
I love Malaika more than anything in the world

Today we are telling you about an old interview of Arbaaz Khan in which he spoke openly about Malaika. Arbaaz Khan had said that, he is very positive about Malaika and loves her more than anything in the world. Not only this, Arbaaz Khan had also said that, ‘When you find a person, you do not want him to leave you and go somewhere.

It was clear from Arbaaz’s talk that the actor was so possessive about Malaika, who was once his wife, that without her the whole world seemed incomplete to him. Arbaaz had also admitted in this interview that in the beginning of the relationship he was not so positive about Malaika, but later he became very positive about Malaika.

However, today Malaika is in a serious relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz Khan is also dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

643
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
529
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
465
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
442
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
422
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
410
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
395
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
384
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
384
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top