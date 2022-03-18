When Arbaaz said, ‘I love Malaika more than anything else in the world, I am just afraid of this…’

Arbaaz Khan had said that, he is very positive about Malaika and loves her more than anything in the world.

Today let’s talk about Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, whose pair was once one of the most talked about couples in the industry. Arbaaz and Malaika first met during a photoshoot, where they are said to have fallen in love at first sight. After dating for a few years, Malaika and Arbaaz got married in the year 1998. From this marriage their son Arhaan Khan was born. At the same time, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage, which shocked everyone.

I love Malaika more than anything in the world

Today we are telling you about an old interview of Arbaaz Khan in which he spoke openly about Malaika. Arbaaz Khan had said that, he is very positive about Malaika and loves her more than anything in the world. Not only this, Arbaaz Khan had also said that, ‘When you find a person, you do not want him to leave you and go somewhere.

It was clear from Arbaaz’s talk that the actor was so possessive about Malaika, who was once his wife, that without her the whole world seemed incomplete to him. Arbaaz had also admitted in this interview that in the beginning of the relationship he was not so positive about Malaika, but later he became very positive about Malaika.

However, today Malaika is in a serious relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz Khan is also dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani.