When are the Europa League semi-finals? Dates, how to watch, teams & everything you need to know

This season’s Europa League is well and truly into the business end of proceedings, with a handful of teams left in the race for silverware, as well as a place in next season’s Champions League.

Barcelona are the heavy hitters in the tournament this year, while there is British interest in the form of West Ham and Rangers, but the path to glory is by no means easy for any of them.

Teams will hope to soon have one foot in the semi-finals and GOAL has all the details about when they take place, how to watch and more.

When are the Europa League 2021-22 semi-finals?

The 2021-22 Europa League semi-finals will be played across two legs in April and May 2022.

First-leg games are scheduled for April 28, with the second-leg matches taking place a week later on May 5.

That means…