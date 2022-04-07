When are the Europa League semi-finals? Dates, how-tos, teams and everything you need to know

of this season europa league Well and truly the business is at the end of the proceedings, with a handful of teams in the race for silverware to have a place next season. Champions League,

Barcelona are the heavy hitters in the tournament this year, while there is British interest in the form of West Ham and Rangers, but the road to glory is not an easy one for either of them.

The teams will soon be expected to have a leg up on the semi-finals and aim They have all the details about when they happen, how to watch and more.

When are the semifinals of Europa League 2021-22?

The semi-finals of the 2021-22 Europa League will be played in two phases in April and May 2022.

The first leg games are to be held on 28 April, the second leg matches a week later on 5 May.

