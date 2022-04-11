When are the French presidential elections going on, who is running and how do they work? , world News

French voters cast their vote on Sunday in the first round of France’s 2022 presidential election.

Separate exit polls by Ifop, Opinionway, Elabe and Ipsos show that President Emmanuel Macron will advance to the second round with 28.1% and 29.5% of the vote.

His main rival, Marine Le Pen, had raised the ratings and now poses a real challenge to Mr Macron’s hopes of a second term in the Elysee, with an estimated 23.3% to 24.4% of the vote.

If Ms Le Pen is elected, her far-right policies will mean drastic changes for France and the rest of Europe.

Sky News looks at how the French president is elected and how this year’s vote is shaping up.

how does it work?

France has a semi-presidential system, which means it has a president and…