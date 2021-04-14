When Bollywood landed on the streets of Mumbai, from Sanjay Dutt to Hema Malini, this demand was made

It’s usually stated about Bollywood celebrities that they keep away from giving their opinion on social points. Actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a reputation for this many occasions and has attacked the individuals of the business on this. However, at this time we’re going to let you know about such a historic occasion, resulting from which many Bollywood stars took to the streets, performing collectively. In line with media experiences, that is the case throughout 1986 when stars like Anul Kapoor and Raj Kapoor had been seen becoming a member of the Protest collectively.

October of 1986

It’s being advised that within the month of October 1986, the movie business appeared to unite and shield. In line with a report in Hindustan Instances, this demonstration was in opposition to the heavy tax imposed on the movie tickets by the federal government. The movie business went on strike on 10 October. Their demand was that 177% state surges be relieved on film tickets in cinemas in Maharashtra.

Aside from this, there was additionally a requirement that the 4% state gross sales tax levied on movie manufacturing must also be eliminated. Throughout this strike, tons of of producers stopped work associated to their movies and the entire business got here collectively.

35 years previous classic video

It has been reported within the report that the largest unity of the business was seen on October 21 when the massive stars of Bollywood joined the efficiency within the streets of Mumbai. The 35-year-old present related to this Protest can also be a classic video wherein Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Smita Patil, Hema Malin and lots of different celebs collectively He’s seen standing.

The dialog lasted for six hours

It’s stated that a couple of days after this demonstration, the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra SB Chavan held talks with Amitabh Bachchan and Sunil Dutt for six hours. Each these actors had been members of Parliament at the moment. On this negotiation settlement was reached.