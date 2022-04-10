When can Messi win his 39th and first title at PSG?

PSG doesn’t let loose in Ligue 1, where it has already arranged the pieces and the walk is a full-speed train, with its three musketeers working their way uphill. Three goals from Kylian Mbappe, three more from Neymar also three, but helpsLionel Messi, by Parisians They beat Clermont 6–1 and took 15 points from Escort., a) yes, When can Leo win his 39th and first title in Paris?

Mauricio Pochettino’s team has more than enough in the local tournament what it lacked in the long-awaited Champions League: coercion. He did not forgive during a visit to Clermont and He returned to Paris with half a dozen goals, And they canceled out Messi a … with 6-1, PSG jumped to 71 points, 56 15 more than what Rennes and Marseille have (one game less).

