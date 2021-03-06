“When Carmelo Anthony made me do it, I fell for it”: Geo Williamson revealed the ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment on the JJ Reddick podcast. sport

Zion Williamson talks about the moment he was schooled by Carmelo Anthony during his first year in the NBA.

Despite almost the start of the season, Sion Williamson and the Pelicans are picking it up in recent games. But, with the game still not being fully polished, there are going to be occasions where he will appear in the NBA.

Recently, Williamson talked about a time when Carmelo Anthony taught him one or two things. The incident under consideration occurred last season. But the way the player was blushing, you would believe that it happened yesterday.

However what is the moment in question?

Also read: Kevin Durant laughs at former OBC team player LeBron James during the AWK-Star 2021 Draft

“Oh no, he didn’t go”: Sion Williamson recalls a time when Carmelo Anthony embarrassed him as a cheater

Zion Williamson was a guest on the episode “The Old Man and the Three”. Here, when some players were asked whom they enjoyed playing against, the first name from their mouths was Carmelo Anthony.

Speaking further, he talked about the moment when Anthony put him on skates in the NBA:

The Pelican star said, “You think that’s where I think he saw the clip of Jhabbu – I’ll never forget him.” “Jeff, our defensive coach last year, if he goes to drive, let him drive. Like, everything’s fine, I got you. So he woke me up, I turned, and I liked, ‘Oh no, He did not go. ‘

Veterinarians and [email protected] Anthony X @Zionwilliamson 4 (Via @ NBA)pic.twitter.com/KuGA9DbD9I – NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 12, 2020

Also read: How did Kobe Bryant know he wanted the future and his NBA career as a high-school senior?

The clip attached to the video clearly showed Zion Williamson falling completely for TMT. The play ended with the youngster and Carmelo Anthony easily made his mid-range jumper. In many ways, he was a welcome addition to Williamson in ‘NBA Moments’.

Overall, however, it clearly inspires the young player, while the veteran has got to show the world what he still has. And as NBA fans, we hope to see many more battles between the two in the future.