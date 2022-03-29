When did Terry Wogan die? BBC unveils unseen interview

The BBC has unearthed a rare and unseen television interview footage of the late Sir Terry Wogan. Clips from footage in the BBC archives were found by BBC reporter Richard Lotto and shared to Wogan’s fan club, Terry’s Old Geysers.

The interview comes from the 1980s in which Wogan discusses what he wants to do as an entertainer and offers sage advice. He also said that he was “Suffering from Overexposure” Telling the interviewer that if he had been in his seat, he would have gotten tired of Wogan himself.

Wogan was filmed for interviews by BBC South in Southampton, where only part of the footage was ever broadcast. The rediscovered broadcast will now be shown on Sunday 3 April at 9 pm in a BBC Radio Two documentary that will mark the 50th anniversary of the…