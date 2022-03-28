When did the clocks move forward in 2022? – Irish listening

British summer time begins when the clocks go forward every March.

The date of change of clocks is different every year, here we tell when BST started in 2022.

When did the clocks move forward in 2022?

Every year in the UK our clocks run on the last Sunday of March.

The clocks were changed at 1 a.m. on March 27, 2022, to mark the start of British Summer Time (BST), moving forward one hour to 2 a.m.

During BST, there is more daylight in the evening and less in the morning, this is known as daylight saving time.

When the clocks go back, we enter Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT.

The clocks always go back one hour on the last Sunday of October, with the 2022 date set as October 30.

The UK sees the clock turning twice…