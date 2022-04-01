When did this start? : NPR

Have you ever wondered where April Fool’s Day came from? well, surprise! the joke’s on you. No one knows its true origin.

Although historians have some clues.

For one thing, we Doing Know that the customs of April Fools’ Day date back at least to Renaissance Europe, but it is likely that the tradition originated much earlier.

Some historians have linked April Fool’s Day to ancient times. The Roman festival of “Hilaria”, where at the end of March, people would come together to celebrate the resurrection of the god Attis. It was a celebration of renewal…