ENTERTAINMENT

When did Wattpad stories stop being free? Inside the controversial update – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
When did Wattpad stories stop being free? Inside the controversial update – Film Daily

Ah, Wattpad. One of the many hubs of fanfiction and the home of fantastic works such as the After franchise. Though it may have its darker corners, Wattpad was always a nice, free location to read stories from aspiring writers who hope to showcase their storytelling skills.

Unfortunately, that free part seems to have faded into our browser history. Wattpad launched the Wattpad Premium program and the Wattpad Paid Stories program back in 2019 to the anger of many of its users, who are still steaming today.

But what do these new services do for subscribers and are these new subscription services going to spell the end of the platform? Grab your pens and let’s dive into what we know about the new fee attached to Wattpad stories.

Contents hide
1 What do these subscriptions do?
2 What do they cost?
3 Reactions from users

What do these subscriptions do?

Wattpad announced the launch of their new subscription service as well as other programs back in July 2019. The service’s goal was to allow readers a chance to support their favorite writers by installing the Wattpad Paid to Read Stories program, allowing writers to also get a better turnaround in regards to compensation for their stories.

With the program, writers can install paywalls to their stories where previously people could simply read these stories for free and writers would need to hope to get popular in order to see any monetized compensation for their work.

The other service, Wattpad Premium, allows subscribers access to exclusive perks such as customizable profile colors and no ads. They also installed the Coin system, where users could use to unlock Paid stories with no extra charge.

What do they cost?

While Wattpad Paid Stories don’t have a set price (as it’s up to the writer how much each paywall will be for each chapter of their stories) Wattpad Premium does list two options for their subscription services.

Their first option costs $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, offering no ads, unlimited offline stories, bonus coins, and theme colors to decorate your profile. Their second option, priced at $7.49 per month, offers all of the former perks as well as the ability to unlock two Paid stories per month at no extra cost.

While those prices don’t seem too bad for a subscription service, we are still left asking: is this new Wattpad stories service worth it? To many, the answer is an angry, resounding no.

Reactions from users

Many veteran fans of the site and new users have quite a few complaints about these new services and their effect on their experience (and we can’t blame them).

Some have voiced concerns over the new ad placements for those still trying to use the site for free, stating how the ads make it impossible for readers to focus on the story. Others have complained about the paywalls, stating that many times they get disappointed when a story they were enjoying ends up getting cut off due to the paywall blocking them from continuing, forcing them to abandon the story.

Due to the many complaints, it is not too farfetched to wonder if these services may end up causing Wattpad stories to be visited less & less, leading to a shutdown of the platform. Now that the site has become ladened with ads and frustrating paywalls, users may start abandoning Wattpad, leaving aspiring authors without an audience. Though, much like any bad twist in a story, they should have seen that coming.

Do you have any opinions on these new services on Wattpad? Drop them below in the comments so that the ink on this story doesn’t dry too fast.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
868
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
830
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
807
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
763
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
676
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
674
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top