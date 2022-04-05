When do I charge ANSES: Payment Schedule for Retirees, Pensioners, AUH and AUE, this Tuesday, April 5th

National Social Security Administration (ANSES)The institution headed by Fernanda Ravarta, this Tuesday, April 5, 2022, starts paying the payment schedule to the beneficiaries of retirement, pension, Universal Allowance Per Child (AUH), Per Pregnancy (AUE), Food Card and Pragati Scholarship.

non-contributory pension (PNC) Handle

holder of non-contributory pension (PNC) answer: They are the first to get paid. 4 and 5. Beneficiaries with documents completed in see them Believe money in your bank account on 1st April.

Additional ANSES: Retired, AUH and AUE, how the new updated amount in April 2022 will be collected?

Promote work April 2022: Payment started with a bonus of $6000, when will I get paid with increments?



ANSES PAYMENT SCHEDULE April 2022: AUH