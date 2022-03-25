When do the clocks change? Date and time the clocks go forward in March 2022 as UK enters British Summer Time

As regular as clockwork, some people still move from clocks going back in the fall and back again in the spring – despite it being every year.

Your smartphone should automatically update the time, but you’ll still need to adjust any analog timepieces you have on hand when the fateful day arrives.

The UK is currently operating on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), which means the next time the clocks move we will move to British Summer Time (BST).

Here’s everything you need to know about when the clocks are changing in 2022 and why we have British Summer Time.

When do the clocks change?

The clocks always run on the last Sunday of March, which means that in 2022 they will change Sunday 27 MarchA day earlier than last year.

By going to BST we will get…