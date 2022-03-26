When do the clocks change for daylight saving time in 2022?

It’s that time of year when the clocks go forward and everyone complains about sleeping an hour less. Daylight saving time happens at the same time every year but, despite this, many people still forget.

In the UK, the clocks move forward one hour at 1 pm on the last Sunday of March. Then they go back for an hour at 2 p.m. on the last Sunday of October. The period in which the clocks are one hour ahead is called British Summer Time (BST). Daylight is longer in the evening and shorter in the morning, often referred to as daylight saving time. When the clocks go back, the UK is at Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). In 2022, the clocks advance to March 27. They return on 30 October.

Your smart phone will automatically change, so when you wake up on Sunday morning your phone…