When do the clocks go forward 2022 in the UK as spring starts

The clocks are already turning as March 27th marks the start of Daylight Saving Time – and Mothering Sunday.

Daylight Savings, also known as ‘summer time’ in the UK, runs from the last Sunday of March to the end of October.

Many will be happy to be relieved of the winter – although chilly weather is expected this week – as we move forward with 2022.

Longer days and later sunsets are also ahead because the ‘celestial spring’ – based on the position of Earth’s orbit with respect to the Sun – officially began on March 20.

The clocks will turn at 1 a.m. on the 27th, jumping forward an hour.

Daylight saving is celebrated around the world on different days since the US and Canada changed their clocks two weeks ago.

The British will lose an hour of sleep, but many of us don’t know why the clocks…