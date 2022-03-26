When do the clocks go forward in 2022?

Spring has arrived and summer is fast approaching.

It’s that time of year when people start asking: “When do the clocks move?”.

The clocks will change at 1 p.m. on Sunday 27 March, which signals the beginning of British Summer Time (BST) and the end of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

In the UK, the clocks move forward one hour at 1 pm on the last Sunday of March.

We lose an hour of sleep when the clocks go by.

British Summer Time (BST) is the period when clocks are one hour ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

During this period, the daylight is longer in the evening and shorter in the morning.

This is sometimes called daylight saving time.

An easy way to remember whether clocks go forward or backward…